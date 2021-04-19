Lincoln Zephyr makes a comeback, but only in China

The Lincoln Zephyr name is back. The name was previously used on some of the luxury brand's sedans before World War II, and for a single model year on a sedan derived from the first-generation Ford Fusion. Now it appears on the Zephyr Reflection concept, a car that will preview a production sedan for the Chinese market.

Yes, the car you see above is only for China, and also happened to be designed by Lincoln's Chinese design branch. Apparently the country still has a strong demand for sedans, so Lincoln can keep offering them. It's a very stylish machine, looking a bit like a smaller first-generation Audi A7 from some angles. The wide, low grille and accompanying light bar give it an athletic stance. It has cool details such as the fender trim that blends into the front door handles. Although it's being shown at the same show as the Ford Evos crossover, the Zephyr is unrelated. And looking closely at the profile, we can see that the roof and glass bear an extremely strong resemblance to the outgoing Ford Fusion. We wonder if it's a majorly redesigned version of the old sedan.

There's nothing in the interior that would remind you of the Fusion, or its cousin the MKZ (successor to that other Zephyr). The whole width of the dash bears a screen, which can be split for driver and passenger to do things.The rest of the interior is similarly simple, decorated mainly with some contrasting leather, and a Lincoln badge pattern in the doors.

Lincoln didn't give any information about the powertrain. We imagine it will use some existing Ford turbocharged engines. The production model will launch later this year, so more details will probably come closer to the on-sale date. But remember, this Zephyr won't be crossing the Pacific.

