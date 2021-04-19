Official

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness priced just over $38,000

Slight price increases and feature changes for the rest of the line

Apr 19th 2021 at 5:16PM
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness look out for the Gorn
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 08
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 11
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 13
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 09
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 02
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 01
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 12
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 03
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 04
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 05
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness front
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness hood
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness grille
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness foglights
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness badge 2
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness badge 3
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness grille 2
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness roof rail
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness roof rail 1
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness badge 4
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness badge 1
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness full size spare
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness interior steering wheel
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness interior
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness interior 1
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness interior detail 2
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness interior shifter
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness interior detail 1
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness interior floor mats
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness front seats
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness interior badge
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness interior detail 3
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness interior touchscreen
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness interior full
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness engine
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 06
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 07
  • 2021 Suburu Outback Wilderness 10

Pricing details are out for the 2022 Subaru Outback and Legacy, and the big news is the price for the newly introduced Wilderness trim. It rings in at $38,120, which is partly because it comes standard with the turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder instead of the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter one. The package includes retuned suspension that brings ground clearance up to 9.5 inches, the X-Mode off-road traction setting, full-size spare tire, front-facing camera, chunkier styling and power hatchback.

The Wilderness is actually the second cheapest turbo Outback, but it's a bit pricey compared to other off-road-oriented crossovers. The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk starts at $37,045, and the smaller Ford Bronco Sport Badlands starts at $34,315.

There are minor changes to the rest of the Outback and Legacy lineups. All Outback models now have LED headlights as standard. A new base Legacy trim has been added with standard black 17-inch alloy wheels. The Outback and Legacy Premium trims pick up rear air vents, and the Legacy Sport gets a bunch of now standard safety features: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, sunroof and automatic emergency reverse braking.

The base price for the Outback is $28,070, an increase of $225 over last year when including the destination charge. The Legacy now starts at $23,955, which is an increase of $135. You can see the full list of prices below.

Legacy

  • Base: $23,955
  • Premium: $26,205
  • Sport: $29,750
  • Limited: $30,905
  • Limited XT: $35,455
  • Touring XT: $37,155

Outback

  • Base: $28,070
  • Premium: $30,270
  • Limited: $34,720
  • Touring: $38,620
  • Onyx Edition XT: $36,270
  • Wilderness: $38,120
  • Limited XT: $39,120
  • Touring XT: $41,070

