2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness priced just over $38,000

Pricing details are out for the 2022 Subaru Outback and Legacy, and the big news is the price for the newly introduced Wilderness trim. It rings in at $38,120, which is partly because it comes standard with the turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder instead of the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter one. The package includes retuned suspension that brings ground clearance up to 9.5 inches, the X-Mode off-road traction setting, full-size spare tire, front-facing camera, chunkier styling and power hatchback.
The Wilderness is actually the second cheapest turbo Outback, but it's a bit pricey compared to other off-road-oriented crossovers. The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk starts at $37,045, and the smaller Ford Bronco Sport Badlands starts at $34,315.
There are minor changes to the rest of the Outback and Legacy lineups. All Outback models now have LED headlights as standard. A new base Legacy trim has been added with standard black 17-inch alloy wheels. The Outback and Legacy Premium trims pick up rear air vents, and the Legacy Sport gets a bunch of now standard safety features: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, sunroof and automatic emergency reverse braking.
The base price for the Outback is $28,070, an increase of $225 over last year when including the destination charge. The Legacy now starts at $23,955, which is an increase of $135. You can see the full list of prices below.
Legacy
- Base: $23,955
- Premium: $26,205
- Sport: $29,750
- Limited: $30,905
- Limited XT: $35,455
- Touring XT: $37,155
Outback
- Base: $28,070
- Premium: $30,270
- Limited: $34,720
- Touring: $38,620
- Onyx Edition XT: $36,270
- Wilderness: $38,120
- Limited XT: $39,120
- Touring XT: $41,070
