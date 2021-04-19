2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness priced just over $38,000

Pricing details are out for the 2022 Subaru Outback and Legacy, and the big news is the price for the newly introduced Wilderness trim. It rings in at $38,120, which is partly because it comes standard with the turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder instead of the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter one. The package includes retuned suspension that brings ground clearance up to 9.5 inches, the X-Mode off-road traction setting, full-size spare tire, front-facing camera, chunkier styling and power hatchback.

The Wilderness is actually the second cheapest turbo Outback, but it's a bit pricey compared to other off-road-oriented crossovers. The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk starts at $37,045, and the smaller Ford Bronco Sport Badlands starts at $34,315.

There are minor changes to the rest of the Outback and Legacy lineups. All Outback models now have LED headlights as standard. A new base Legacy trim has been added with standard black 17-inch alloy wheels. The Outback and Legacy Premium trims pick up rear air vents, and the Legacy Sport gets a bunch of now standard safety features: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, sunroof and automatic emergency reverse braking.

The base price for the Outback is $28,070, an increase of $225 over last year when including the destination charge. The Legacy now starts at $23,955, which is an increase of $135. You can see the full list of prices below.

Legacy

Base: $23,955

$23,955 Premium: $26,205

$26,205 Sport: $29,750

$29,750 Limited: $30,905

$30,905 Limited XT: $35,455

$35,455 Touring XT: $37,155

Outback

Base: $28,070

$28,070 Premium: $30,270

$30,270 Limited: $34,720

$34,720 Touring: $38,620

$38,620 Onyx Edition XT: $36,270

$36,270 Wilderness: $38,120

$38,120 Limited XT: $39,120

$39,120 Touring XT: $41,070

