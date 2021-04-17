'F1 2021' gets a release date for this summer | Gaming roundup

'WRC 10' is primed to drop just a few months later

Apr 17th 2021 at 12:00PM

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

"F1 2021" is coming this summer

This week we got word that the latest installment in the F1 video game series, "F1 2021," will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC on July 16, 2021. If you've ever played an F1 game before, you probably have some idea of what you're in for with the 2021 installment. The game is updated with all the latest teams, drivers and circuits for the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship season. This latest iteration comes with some pleasant surprises as well, including a brand new story mode called "Braking Point" and an expanded career mode with the option for co-op play. The new story mode lets players start as a scrappy Formula 2 racer working their way up to F1 stardom. The career mode, on the other hand, has a new feature called "Real-Season Start," which lets players start their journey at any point during the season and includes real-time driver standings. If you'd like to read our thoughts on the most recent installment of the F1 games you can do that right here, but summed up, we had fun with it and found it to be an improvement over the 2019 game. Here's hoping this new installment continues the trend in that direction. Want to learn more and pre-order? You can do that right here.

 
 
"WRC 10" is coming this September
 
Speaking of racing game series that release annually and are due for a new installment, it's been announced that "WRC 10" is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC, and even Nintendo Switch on September 2, 2021. Much like the F1 series above, if you've ever played a WRC game before, expect mostly more of the same, although this installment provides some fun historic rallies and vehicles to celebrate 50 years of the sport. The new game will feature new environments and new historical cars in addition to all the cars and rallies of the 2021 WRC season. In addition, the team has been hard at work improving the overall physics of the game and adding things like a livery editor and team creator.  We've been big fans of the WRC series here at Autoblog and can't wait to give this new edition a try. Based on the gameplay trailer, which you can watch below, it looks like it's shaping up to be an absolutely beautiful game.

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X