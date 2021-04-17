'F1 2021' gets a release date for this summer | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

"F1 2021" is coming this summer

This week we got word that the latest installment in the F1 video game series, "F1 2021," will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC on July 16, 2021. If you've ever played an F1 game before, you probably have some idea of what you're in for with the 2021 installment. The game is updated with all the latest teams, drivers and circuits for the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship season. This latest iteration comes with some pleasant surprises as well, including a brand new story mode called "Braking Point" and an expanded career mode with the option for co-op play. The new story mode lets players start as a scrappy Formula 2 racer working their way up to F1 stardom. The career mode, on the other hand, has a new feature called "Real-Season Start," which lets players start their journey at any point during the season and includes real-time driver standings. If you'd like to read our thoughts on the most recent installment of the F1 games you can do that right here, but summed up, we had fun with it and found it to be an improvement over the 2019 game. Here's hoping this new installment continues the trend in that direction. Want to learn more and pre-order? You can do that right here.

"WRC 10" is coming this September