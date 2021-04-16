Mercedes-Benz EQB teased, will be revealed at Shanghai Auto Show

Hot off the reveal of its flagship EQS sedan, Mercedes will reveal yet another electric model this weekend at the Shanghai Auto Show. This time it will be the Mercedes-Benz EQB crossover, which is partially shown in the teaser above. And while it will first be shown in China, it will come to the U.S.

The teaser doesn't give away much, but it does give us a pretty good silhouette. At least it's good enough for us to see that, like its cousin the EQA, it will be derived from the gas-powered GLB-Class. It has the same slightly boxy shape and proportions as the GLB, but with a new front fascia to match other EQ models; a flush grille and a light bar connecting the headlights. We expect the rear fascia will be slightly tweaked as well, probably with a full-width taillight. Also like the GLB, the EQB will have three rows of seating available.

Just as the GLA and GLB share powertrains and underpinnings, we expect the EQA and EQB to do so, too. That will mean a single motor sending 188 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels to begin with. Providing energy will likely be a 66.5-kWh battery pack good for 264 miles of range in the WLTP cycle. Mercedes has said it will later offer a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain making 268 horsepower and a 310-mile range battery pack for the EQA, which would also probably be offered on the EQB.

The EQB will be revealed this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. Unlike the EQA, Mercedes has already decided the EQB will be offered in the U.S. It goes on sale, here, in 2022, with China and Europe getting it later this year.

