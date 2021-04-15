Official

Polestar raises $550 million toward development of new models

Investors recognize our potential, CEO says

Apr 15th 2021 at 8:14AM
  • 2021 Polestar 2 front three quarter mid
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 rear three quarter mid
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 front low
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 rear low
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 front
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 rear
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 front three quarter
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 rear up
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 badge
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 front detail
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 rear lights
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 wheel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 interior side
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 navigation screen
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 cloth and wood dash trim
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 shifter and center console
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 cupholders
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 front seats
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 upholstery and seatbelt
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 back seat
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 glass roof
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 trunk
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Polestar 2 trunk divider
  • Image Credit: James Riswick

STOCKHOLM — Sweden's Polestar, the electric car maker controlled by Volvo and its parent, the Chinese automaker Geely, has raised $550 million in external funding, the company said on Thursday.

The financing is Polestar's first external funding and comes amid a year of sustained sales and share price growth for electric vehicle (EV) makers such as Tesla and Nio.

"Our new investors have recognized that Polestar offers an alluring combination of established industrial and technological capability alongside superlative growth potential as the global auto industry goes electric," Polestar's CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement.

The funding will help accelerate product development and output as Polestar prepares to launch new car models in the coming years, the company said.

Polestar builds hybrid performance cars in the western Chinese city of Chengdu and a sedan model at its Taizhou plant in the east. It also has a new model in development called Precept, a larger, more environmentally friendly sedan that it displayed at last year's China auto show.

Chinese investors Chongqing Chengxing Equity Investment Fund Partnership and Zibo led the funding and were backed by South Korean investor I Cube Capital, Polestar said.

Polestar added it is in ongoing discussions with other investors about additional fund raising.

 

Featured Gallery2021 Polestar 2
2021 Polestar 2 front three quarter mid 2021 Polestar 2 rear three quarter mid 2021 Polestar 2 front low 2021 Polestar 2 rear low 2021 Polestar 2 front 2021 Polestar 2 rear 2021 Polestar 2 front three quarter 2021 Polestar 2 rear up

Polestar 2 Information

Polestar 2
