Watch the Mercedes-Benz EQS debut here live at noon ET today

Mercedes has released enough detailed information about its electric EQS at this point that it may feel like the car has already debuted. We have the pertinent details on the battery, electric motors and aerodynamics. The full interior and its abundant tech features were revealed a few weeks ago. At this point, the main missing piece is just the car’s full exterior design.

Throughout all of Mercedes’ tech deep dives and other presentations, the camouflage has stayed on. That changes at noon today, as Mercedes plans to unveil the EQS in full in a large presentation. You can watch the live reveal in the embedded video at the top of this post, or click through to this link to watch in another tab.

Mercedes-Benz big shots will be leading the presentation. You’ll hear from Daimler CEO Ola Källenius, Chief Design Officer Gordon Wagener and several others among Mercedes’ top brass.