You can watch the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup debut live here at noon ET

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup is taking its first step out into the public at noon ET today. Hyundai is holding a reveal event that it’s streaming live on YouTube for all to see. You’ll be able to watch along with us and everybody else to see what Hyundai has in store for its not-a-truck pickup.

In case you missed it, Hyundai already showed us the Santa Cruz in some shadowy photos that give us a pretty good idea of what we’ll see in the full reveal. We also got a short snippet of intention from designers explaining how they didn’t want the Santa Cruz to be a traditional truck. Hyundai isn’t even calling it one, instead opting for the “Sport Adventure Vehicle” moniker.