2021 Ram 1500 Mopar '21 Edition is a very-limited-production pickup

Ram offers a multitude of trim levels and options for the 1500 pickup truck, but some people just want something a little different and a lot more exclusive. For that, there's the 2021 Ram 1500 Mopar '21 Edition. It's a customized version of a Big Horn or Lone Star Ram, and only 250 will be produced: 210 for the U.S. and 40 for Canada.

The Mopar '21 Edition gets a host of extra goodies, including a number of exclusive items. Among those are the black grille surround and exhaust, stripes, cloth seats with embroidered Mopar logos and bags on the backs of said seats that attach to Molle straps. Only four colors will be offered, silver, black red and blue. The truck also gets some other generally available accessories such as the hard bed cover, spray-in bedliner, adjustable tie downs, tow hooks, running boards and all-weather floor mats.

The special edition is a package available for the aforementioned Big Horn and Lone Star Rams when equipped with a 5.7-liter V8, four-wheel-drive and the Crew Cab configuration with a 5-foot-7-inch bed. It's an extra $8,500 on top of the base price. If you're interested, the truck goes on sale this summer.

