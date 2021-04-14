Maserati driver leads police on a chase — and winds up here

CHP

OAKLAND, Calif. — Authorities say a man fleeing the California Highway Patrol totaled his girlfriend’s Maserati SUV after he careened up an embankment and slammed into the underside of an overpass, wedging the car under a freeway.

A CHP spokesman in Oakland said Tuesday that the man, who was driving alone, complained of pain and was taken to a hospital after Monday’s crash.

Authorities say the 32-year-old man was speeding on Interstate 580 when a CHP officer tried to stop him. He accelerated to over 100 mph, then exited the freeway and crashed.

"It was a short-lived pursuit," David Arias of the Oakland CHP told SFGate. "He didn't make it far before he exited and as soon as he exited, instead of going straight, he veered left, went off the ramp and then went up the embankment and collided with the underside of the freeway."

"It's unbelievable that he didn't die," Arias said. "It's crazy that he lived."

The man faces charges for reckless evading. And he'll be facing the girlfriend who owned the Maserati.

