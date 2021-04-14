2022 Mazda MX-30 EV launches here in fall, rotary coming for 2023 model year

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is officially on its way to the U.S. as Mazda North America announced the car’s formal introduction today. It will initially be sold exclusively in California this fall before reaching additional markets at a later date.

We asked Mazda when, and a spokesperson told us that availability will be “expanding to other states in 2022.” A national rollout will commence “over the coming years,” and “additional states will be added based on customer demand.”

So yes, the MX-30 will only be available in California at launch, but it sounds like there’s hope that availability will reach many more states as time goes on. Today’s news doesn’t only concern the full-electric version of the MX-30, though. We also have details to share about the future rotary generator version of the crossover.

Previous to today, the rotary range extender version was confirmed for U.S. consumption, but no timing was available. We asked Mazda for more details, and a spokesperson sent us the following.

“The series plug-in hybrid version of MX-30 will debut as a 2023 model in the year 2022. A rotary generator will charge the battery powering the electric motor of the vehicle. More details will be shared closer to the launch of that vehicle.”

That’s the information you were all waiting to hear. The rotary MX-30 will be a 2023 model year car, and we can expect full U.S.-specific details to drop sometime next year.

Here’s what Jeff Guyton, president of Mazda North American operations, said about the rotary.

“The rotary generator will mark the return of our unique rotary powertrain. This technology is being engineered for nearly silent operation and will replenish the battery rather than drive the wheels. As a result, the MX-30 will always drive like the engaging EV that it is, but with freedom to charge from the wall or on the go.”

That’s just how Mazda has teased it out, making its operation similar to the discontinued Chevy Volt or BMW i3 REx. In addition to the rotary engine, there will be a more traditional PHEV and regular gasoline-electric hybrid version available eventually.

“Mazda is preparing for the fast-changing U.S. market demands by taking a multi-solution approach to electrification,” Guyton said. “The battery-powered MX-30 will begin the introduction of additional electrified models, including a series plug-in hybrid with a rotary generator for MX-30, a plug-in hybrid for our new large platform, and a traditional hybrid for our new American-made crossover. While these powertrains will be optimized for their platforms, Mazda fans can expect great driving dynamics and beautiful design across all models.”

As for the pure EV coming here this fall, it’s exactly what we saw launch in Japan and Europe so far. A single electric motor making 144 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque will power the front wheels. There’s a small 35.5 kWh battery pack, but Mazda hasn’t released any EPA range estimates yet. On the optimistic European WLTP test, it earns a 124-mile rating. We don’t know how much less it will be in EPA testing, but we can almost certainly expect a number under 124 for its official range rating here. Mazda says that its battery can go from nothing to 80% charge in about 36 minutes when utilizing a DC fast charger.

A partnership with ChargePoint is in the works, but Mazda isn’t releasing details on public charging solutions in the U.S. at this point — we’re told to expect more information closer to market launch. That wait is looking shorter than ever at this point for California residents, as they’ll be able to drive home in Mazda’s first EV before the year is out.

Related video: