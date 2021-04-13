2021 Infiniti Q50 and Q60 recalled for stalling issue

Infiniti is recalling 2021 Q50 sedans and Q60 coupes due to faulty engine-management software. The issue is with the engine control module (ECM). After rapid acceleration, the ECM can reduce the fuel supply to the engine too much, resulting in the engine going into limp-home mode and possibly stalling.

A total of 12,943 cars are affected by the problem.

Infiniti will commence the recall on May 25. Owners will be notified and asked to bring their cars in for software reprogramming. The fix will be performed at no cost.

Owners who are concerned about the issue can reach out to the manufacturer at 1-800-662-6200. Infiniti's reference number for this recall is R20C5.

