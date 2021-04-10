'Hot Wheels Unleashed' looks great in its first gameplay trailer | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

'Hot Wheels Unleashed' shows its stuff

Earlier this week we finally got some more information and a gameplay trailer for "Hot Wheels Unleashed," the new Hot Wheels-branded kart racer coming to all consoles and PC on September 30. Based on the early look at a pre-alpha build of the game that was released on YouTube this week, the gameplay looks like it'll pretty firmly stay in the kart racing genre, with emphasis on long boosts, crazy drifts and huge jumps. The cars all look exactly how you'd hope, like little plastic Hot Wheels. It's been confirmed that there will be over 60 vehicles available in the game at launch, with more coming after the initial release, and they all feature true-to-life design going so far as to include the mold lines and even fingerprints that you might find on real Hot Wheels toys. Excitingly, the cars will also be customizable, allowing players to personalize their cars the way they see fit.

The game will feature multiple modes including a single-player career mode, online multiplayer and local split-screen multiplayer. It was even mentioned in the gameplay showcase that career mode will feature some variation of "boss fights," a feature not often seen in racing games. As far as tracks go, the game will launch with 40 tracks available in six different in-game environments, with more to come after launch. It also features a track editor, allowing players to go crazy building their very own virtual Hot Wheels tracks to race on. We're sufficiently hyped for this game, but we'd love to hear what you think in the comments below. If you're interested in pre-ordering the game, you can do that right here. If you're still not sure how to feel about it, you should definitely check out the gameplay trailer below.