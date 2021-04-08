Best portable jump starters for 2021

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

At some point in your driving life, you'll most likely deal with a dead battery. More often than not, it'll happen at the worst possible moment. Luckily, this isn't as big a deal as it used to be thanks to portable car jump starters, but with so many out there on the market, we decided to compile a list of some of the "best." Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the "best" portable jump starter is, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews from all across the web. We've selected jump starters from a variety of categories and price points to meet a variety of needs.

DBPOWER 800A - $69.99 (23% off) at Amazon

Key features

Jump starts up to a 7.2L gas engine or 5.5L diesel engine up to 20 times on a single charge

Compact enough to fit in your glove compartment

Features 18000mAh capacity with a smart USB port, able to fully charge your laptops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Features over current protection, short circuit protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection

LCD screen shows the remaining power in the device

Built-in compass

Featured five-star review:

"I was doubtful when I purchased one of these over two years ago. I bought this when my truck had a charging issue that the mechanics were unable to diagnose or fix. Long story short, they would keep it for several days, return it as repaired ... and the next day the battery would be totally dead. I purchased this jump starter in hopes of not being stranded, and avoiding repeated tow charges while the issue was resolved.

It repeatedly started the engine with a totally dead battery numerous times without needing a recharge [and] still showed over 90% when [I] gave up on paying mechanics and replaced the vehicle. I have since carried the unit with me and used it to jump start other people's vehicles. It has always performed flawlessly. At one time it had been sitting [in] my vehicle for over a year without being charged. [It still] showed a nearly full charge and had no issues starting a coworker's truck last winter.

I only positively review items after they have proven themselves to me. Not only would I recommend [this] to a friend, but I purchased one to give my daughter to have in her car, just in case. My only issue has been the shortness of the cables, but they have always sufficed." Amazon reviewer, Tom T.

Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry JNC660 - $129.95 (5% off) at Amazon

Key features

Starts all passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles

Up to 40 jumps per charge

1,700 Peak Amps; 425 Cranking Amps

46-inch AWG Cables

Contains a DC outlet to power 12 volt accessories

Featured five-star review:

"I have used this a bunch of times to jump start smaller equipment like 4-wheelers, mowers, etc. But, I finally had to use it on my truck a few days ago (2011 Super Duty Diesel). Honestly I was a little worried that it would have they strength to do it because as soon as I connected it to the battery my air compressor kicked on (for train horns), I quickly shut off the air compressor and then said a prayer..... turned the key and it started right up without hesitation. It didn't even turn over slow or anything. This thing has saved me so many times! BTW, I also used it to charge my phone, my wife's phone and my kid's tablets while camping using a 12v to USB adapter." - Amazon reviewer, James L.

TACKLIFE T8 800A Peak - $79.99 at Amazon

Key features

Jump starts cars, SUVs, trucks or vans up to 30 times on a full charge

Can charge phones or other accessories with dual USB ports

Features a manual "off" button that allows the T8 to hold its charge for up to 12 months when not being used

Built-in emergency flashlight with SOS mode

Built-in compass

Includes the jump starter, smart jumper cables, a wall charger, a car charger, a USB cable, a cigarette lighter socket adapter, an EVA carrying case and a 2-year warranty

Featured five-star review:

"I bought this after having to return one of those large battery packs because it wouldn't even charge ... This one arrived with about an 80% charge. [I] plugged it into a wall outlet and it was fully charged in about an hour. I have an ATV stored on a property with no electricity. I knew the battery was dead. [I] took this and hooked it up. [It] fired the ATV up immediately. I've used it 3 times since. The only "problem" I had was getting it to connect properly to the small leads on the ATV battery. This is designed for car battery terminals, so that's my problem, not the units. The unit itself is very compact. Inside the case, with all the accessories, you could still store it under the front seat of your car instead of the trunk." - Amazon reviewer, J. Okerlund

TACKLIFE T8 Pro 1200A Peak - $67.99 (38% off) at Amazon

Key features

Upgraded version of the T8

Jump starts cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans (up to 7.5L Gas, 6L Diesel Engine) up to 30 times on a single charge

Features a rugged, water-resistant enclosure

Can charge phones or other accessories with dual USB ports and offers a Type-C cable, unlike the T8

Features a manual "off" button that allows the T8 to hold its charge for up to 12 months when not being used

Built-in emergency flashlight with SOS mode

Built-in compass

Includes the jump starter, a smart jumper cable, a wall charger, a car charger, a USB cable, a Type-C cable, a cigarette lighter adapter, an EVA waterproof bag, a user guide, and a 2-year warranty





Featured five-star review:

"I was skeptical about buying this because I wasn’t quite sure how a small battery could jump start a vehicle. This thing works like a champ! Prior to hooking this up to my vehicle, all power was dead. My dome lights wouldn’t turn on and when I turned the key there was no power. As soon as I hooked this thing up to my vehicle and hit the boost button it powered all the lights, and with one turn off the key my car fired right up! This battery is amazing and I’m very satisfied with the purchase. I’ve jumped my car several times already and the battery still hasn’t gone below 90%. It comes with a nice case and many accessories. What you see in the listing is what you’ll get." - Amazon reviewer, Tone K.

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 - $99.95 (21% off) at Amazon

Key features

Provides up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, rated for gasoline engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters.

"Mistake-proof design"

Built-in LED Flashlight with SOS mode

Recharges smart phones, tablets and other USB devices

Features a "rugged and water-resistant enclosure rated at IP65. A rubberized over-molded casing to prevent scratching or marring of surfaces"

Weighs only 2.4 lbs

Includes the jump starter, heavy-duty battery clamps, a 12-volt car charger, a micro USB charging cable, a microfiber storage bag, a user guide, and a 1-year warranty

Featured five-star review:

"I have had my NOCO for over a year and finally had to use it today. My model of car is notorious for being a battery-drainer and I knew there would come a day I needed it. It is Christmas Eve and today was the day that I found a dead battery (of course, on a day I am not about to go get a new battery) but it was exactly zero problem because this NOCO had me up and running in mere seconds with an instant start!

It holds a charge [for] a long, LONG time and I have only freshened up the charge every 4 months or so, whether it needed it or not since I hadn't used it. Even before I needed it I was impressed enough to give one to each of my adult daughters this Christmas and now I have 100% confidence that if they are ever stuck they can get going immediately! No more stringing jumper cables between stranger's cars on a dark night, no trying to remember the order of connection between cars, no fear of [them] just getting out there and doing it themselves. Everyone should have one of these in their emergency roadside kit!" - Unnamed Amazon Reviewer

Since we based these selections on user reviews, we'd love to hear if you have anything to add. Do you agree with our picks? Anything else you'd like to recommend? Let us know in the comments! Happy jump starting.