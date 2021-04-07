2022 Hyundai Kona N seems to only get the dual-clutch automatic

Bad news, manual transmission fans. It seems the 2022 Hyundai Kona N hot crossover is only getting the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The news came in a press release detailing the transmission:

"Hyundai’s N DCT technology was first offered in the Veloster N, a model available in North America and Korea, and came to the new i30 N as a result of the valuable feedback of the Hyundai N community. In the case of the all-new Kona N, Hyundai has specified all units with N DCT."

That last part is the nail in the coffin. It's a bit disappointing when it seems like the powertrain is lifted directly from the Veloster N and i30 N, so surely the manual transmission could be fitted without much trouble. But it could be that Hyundai doesn't expect many manual buyers to pick the Kona N when the Veloster N is around with its sportier design. The good news is that, as our own Byron Hurd discovered, the N DCT is an extremely good transmission, especially with the 275-horsepower turbo engine the Kona N will have.

There are still details we're eager to learn about the Kona N, which hasn't fully been revealed yet. For instance, we're curious if it will be offered with all-wheel drive like its less-powerful brethren. And we're interested to see how it's priced compared to the Veloster N. We should know that in the coming months with a full unveiling.

