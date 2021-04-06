New Nissan Z caught with a bold blue interior

Photos keep sneaking out of the facilities where Nissan is putting together pre-production Z sports cars. They've already confirmed that the final car looks just like the Z Proto concept. Now a photo shared with us from the Nissan Z Club forum reveals an eye-popping blue leather interior option.

The blue leather is featured on the lower half of the dash, center stack, doors and on the front part of the seats. It also appears that the seat centers are finished in a faux suede or Alcantara of the same hue. The top of the dash and doors are still black to keep reflections to a minimum. This particular car appears to be painted white based on the door jambs.

While shrinking violets may not appreciate the bright interior (surely they would prefer a custom purple interior), we love it. It reminds us of the Tension Blue leather available on the C8 Corvette, though in much greater quantities than on the American car. But in all seriousness, if you're not a fan, a simple black interior has already been shown in the Z Proto and in leaked photos. Not only that, but we would expect at least one or two more traditional interior color options, possibly tan and red.

We're expecting the Z to go on sale later this year, with a rumored base price of around $35,000 and just called Z, with no displacement-related number next to it. It will reportedly come standard with a twin-turbo 400-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 and a manual transmission.