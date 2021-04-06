The Frangivento Sorpasso is a new all-Italian supercar with a V10 and mega customization

Little-known Italian car maker Frangivento just announced a new model (with two versions) called the FV Frangivento Sorpasso — one is named the Sorpasso Stradale, and the other is the Sorpasso GTXX. In case you hadn’t heard of “Frangivento” before (don’t worry, you’re not the only one), know that they’re a new, super-low-volume supercar company based out of Turin, Italy. Customization and style come first, but the performance is there, too.

The Sorpasso builds on what the company has already done with its Asfane DieciDieci hypercar, but in a more down-to-earth fashion. Instead of the 996-horsepower hybrid space machine that the Asfane is, the Sorpasso Stradale is a 610-horsepower supercar. It’s still extreme, but not as extreme as Frangivento’s first work. Power comes from a naturally aspirated V10 engine of currently unknown origin (we’ve asked the company for more details). It’s equipped with all-wheel drive and weighs approximately 2,866 pounds.

If you want more power, Frangivento has you covered with the GTXX, which is similar to the Stradale, but it adds a supercharger to the equation. This brings the V10’s power up to a whopping 850 horsepower. Frangivento supplies a few numbers to ponder for the FXX. It does 0-62 mph in just 2.9 seconds and 0-124 mph in 9.3 seconds. The top speed is 214 mph. Other details are few and far between.

Frangivento says it worked with suppliers like Brembo, Sparco, OZ and others to develop parts for the car, and it also points out that every company that supplied parts is Italian. The chassis is your supercar-typical carbon tub, which is why it weighs as little as it does.

The limited set of photos Frangivento provided is a real shame, as the company brags the loudest of its customization program and intricate design. You’ll be able to tell the difference between the Stradale (pictured) and GTXX by the GTXX’s two-tone body and big aero. Despite the GTXX’s focus on performance, they’re both meant for the road and are equipped with luxuriously appointed interiors full of Italian leather and suede. It even has an “Avatar Driving Assistant” that you can supposedly communicate with using normal language — it’s meant to simulate having a passenger, in case you don’t actually have a passenger.

Owners will take part in a 30-day customization program that allows them to work with stylists to make every part of it their own. You can even customize the name of the GTXX, as the “XX” can be made into any two numbers of your choosing. Frangivento says the first customer cars will be shipped to folks in July this year. Unsurprisingly, they’re headed to Monte Carolo and Dubai. It claims new customers will get their cars 150 days from their order confirmation, and is working on making the Sorpasso available worldwide. If you want to see one in person, Frangivento says the car will eventually go on display in a Munich store opened by the company’s German brand ambassador. There is no official price quoted for the car online at this time.