Cyberlandr is a pickup camper for the Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck isn't set to start production until 2022, but we already have our first Cybertruck camper conversion, the Cyberlandr. And just like its EV pickup host vehicle, the Cyberlandr boasts all manner of twenty-first-century amenities and modern design details.

The Cyberlandr utilizes a pop-up concept. When collapsed, it conforms to the shape of the truck. The unit then expands upward to four times its travel height and outward onto the truck's open tailgate, creating two small rooms: a main living/eating/sleeping space and a tiny bathroom.

The living zone has a kitchen with an under-counter fridge, a sink, and an induction cooktop embedded in the countertop. The faucet is touchless and/or voice-activated. All appliances are (naturally) electric, and the porcelain-tile floor is electrically heated. Two reconfigurable lounge chairs provide seating or can be laid flat and installed above the counter area to create a double bed. They're also removable for outdoor seating. In place of chintzy curtains, the Cyberlandr's dual-pane windows darken electro-chromatically.

Since half the fun of being out in nature is watching TV when you get there, a 32-inch flatscreen mounts on the wall. Better still, it doubles as a monitor, for all you gig-economy workers who can never take a vacation. A StarLink satellite provides wireless connectivity, and 500-watts worth of solar roof panels help keep the Cyberlandr juiced up.

The phone-booth-sized cyber-bathroom features some next-level technology. There's a "self-cleaning" dry-flush toilet that eliminates the need for a black water tank. And a four-stage water-filtration system enables a recirculating shower.

Cyblerlandr says, however, that specifications and features are subject to change. The main reason likely is that Tesla hasn't yet revealed the final dimensions of the production Cybertruck. Nonetheless, Cyberlandr is taking reservations — and deposits! — right now. Put down a $5,000 deposit and you net a 20% savings on the Cyberlandr, getting it for $39,995 — but you'd better hurry because only 20 are available at that price. Smaller deposits merit smaller discounts but have greater availability, all on a sliding scale. The smallest deposit is $100, which results in a sales price of $44,995. That deal is only during the unspecified promotion period. After that, the tariff will be $49,995.

