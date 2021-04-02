In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. It's a packed week, and they start off discussing some of the cars they've driven recently. Joel kicks it off by talking about how much he enjoyed the Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS. Greg follows up with thoughts on the Mini Cooper Countryman, which gives Byron the chance to talk about another fun, small car -- the Hyundai Veloster N with its new DCT. Joel wraps up the driving segment with some thoughts on the Mil Spec Hummer M1-R.

In news, they talk about the cars we got as part of this week's "virtual" New York Auto Show, including the Genesis X concept and the Kia EV6. Then, they get into a discussion of unibody pickups, including the upcoming Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick. Byron talks about this week's opinion column, in which he advocates for a more holistic approach to curbing emissions, and hands it off to Joel to talk about Ford's long-lost, turbine-powered Big Red concept semi-truck. Then, they spend a listener's money on a used, sporty car that can be fun for the whole family.

Autoblog Podcast #672

