Ford Performance Warn winch now available for other Super Duty models

One of the key off-road-related features available for the Ford F-Series Super Duty Tremor package is now available for a wide array of Super Duty models: the 12,000-pound Warn winch. There are a few prerequisites, though. You must have a 2020 or newer Super Duty, either F-250 or F-350, with four-wheel-drive. It also needs to have either the gasoline 7.3-liter V8 or the diesel 6.7-liter V8 along with dual batteries and dual 397-amp alternators. It's also not available for dually F-350s. But as long as your Super Duty meets that criteria, you can order it up from Ford Performance.

Just like the Tremor's winch, this Warn winch mounts behind the front bumper. Not only does it provide a clean appearance, but it also doesn't interfere with any safety equipment, crash structure or air flow. The winch comes with a fully synthetic cable as well as a wireless and a wired remote.

The winch can be optioned direct from the factory for $3,000. And if you're adding it to your existing truck, it's a $3,000 part plus the cost of labor at your local Ford dealer. You'll be able to put your order in for the winch starting on April 8.

