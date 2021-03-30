Michigan-based Falcon Motorsports built seven examples of the F7, and one was reportedly destroyed, so finding a used example takes a great deal of searching. While it's too late to order a new one, you can buy the entire product line (including the tools needed to manufacture the car) for less than the price of a limited-edition supercar.

Falcon listed the bundle for $675,000 on a site named LoopNet. It includes the tools, the molds, the material lists, and anything else required to resume production of the F7. And, you won't need to start your marketing efforts from scratch, because the logos, the slogans, the trademarks, the copyrights, and all intellectual property will be yours. Based on the listing, it seems like Falcon will keep its name, so plan on creating your own automaker brand before you launch production. We've reached out to learn more.

It doesn't sound like the deal includes real estate, so you'll also have to find your own production facility. However, the buyer will be able to tour the United States in search of the perfect warehouse in style because an example of the F7 is included in the sale. Photos of it haven't been released, but it's described as being fully operational.

It's difficult to put a value on the F7. Falcon charged about $250,000 for the car when it was new, and the third example built was listed for sale on enthusiast auction site Cars & Bids earlier this month. In relatively good shape with low miles, it failed to meet its reserve at $122,000, a number which provides a solid indication of what it's worth.

Power for the F7 comes from a naturally-aspirated, 7.0-liter V8 borrowed from the Corvette Z06. Indiana-based tuner Lingenfelter then increased the engine's output to 620 horsepower and 585 pound-feet of torque. Mid-mounted, the engine spins the rear wheels via a gated six-speed manual transmission. We imagine it's possible to keep this drivetrain, but the engine bay might be big enough to use another engine — say, Ford's Godzilla V8.

Car and machines are located in Holly, Michigan, a town about an hour north of Detroit. Company founder Jeff Lemke is selling the product line, and he's open to providing training and support to the next owner. This is a unique opportunity for enthusiasts who like to buy supercars like they buy Ikea furniture. And, for context, McLaren charges approximately $1.7 million for the Elva; for less than half that, you could build supercars to your heart's content.