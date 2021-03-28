This educational toy transforms between a robot and a car

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Robots in disguise are real, and now you can get your hands on one. T9 from Robosen transforms between a robot and a car with either the press of a button or a voice command. The transforming robot allows users to program it with tasks and maneuvers by using Visual Programming based on the coding language "Scratch." There are three levels of programmable abilities: beginner, intermediate and advanced. Beginners can start "by manually programming the T9’s actions by hand," while advanced users can use 3D Graphic Programming on a PC to make the bot perform more complex actions.

The T9 has an overall Amazon score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Yuquan had this to say in their five-star review of the Robosen T9: "Wonderful robot, it can really transform between a robot and a car! Definitely better than any other robot on the market!"

