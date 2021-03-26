Jeep and Electrify America to put EV chargers at 4WD trailheads

With Jeep's first plug-in hybrid, the Wrangler 4xe, now coming to market, the brand is rolling out a network of chargers at off-road trailheads. The brand is partnering with Electrify America to create the Jeep 4xe Charging Network, which will see the installation of Level 2 chargers at popular 4WD trailheads. The first three will be at Moab, Utah; the Rubicon Trail in California; and Big Bear, Calif., and are set to be operational later this spring.

Additional sites that are part of Jeep Badge of Honor off-road trails will come online by the end of the year, although Jeep has not said how many are planned. Some of the charging stations will use solar power, while others will be connected to the grid.

The Level 2 chargers can refill a fully depleted Wrangler 4xe 17-kWh battery in two hours. With a topped-up battery, the PHEV Wrangler is good for an EPA-estimated 21 miles of zero-emissions driving. Wrangler 4xe buyers receive some measure of free charging at the locations by using a special smartphone app. Jeep has said it will "offer electrification options on each nameplate" going forward, so in the future, there may be other models besides the Wrangler lined up at the charging posts.