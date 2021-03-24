2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe has M8-rivaling power

BMW usually is careful to ensure its M-badged models are the most potent of any one line. But it frequently lets BMW tuner Alpina build them a car that rivals its M models for all-out grunt, and that's the case with the 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe.

Like the M8, the B8 uses a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, but output is 612 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Those are increases of 12 horses and 37 pound-feet over the M-branded car. The M8 Competition's 617 horsepower just barely tops the Alpina, but it has the same smaller torque number as the non-Competition car. The B8's top speed is higher, too, with a V-max of 201 mph versus the 190 of the M8. But the M8 does still boast a faster 0-60 mph time of 3 seconds to the B8's 3.3. This may have something to do with the fact that the Alpina's 4,831-pound curb weight is 351 pounds more than the M8.

The Alpina B8 also features performance upgrades over the M850i Gran Coupe, but they are not as aggressive as the M8. It gets four-piston front brake calipers, four-wheel steering, a limited-slip rear differential, stiffer shock and lower wishbone mounts, plus reinforced anti-roll bars. It should make the Alpina quite sporty, but the M8 gets six-piston front brake calipers and an electronically-controlled mechanical limited-slip differential for even more impressive handling and stopping.

But if you're considering an Alpina, you're not just getting it for the speed and handling. You're also getting it for the style and luxury. The exterior is enhanced with a unique front spoiler with the tuner's name, subtle side skirts, an aggressive rear bumper and modest trunk spoiler. It also comes with the brand's signature multispoke wheels, which measure 21 inches in diameter and are wrapped in high-performance summer tires. There are smaller 20-inch versions available if you want or need a set with all-season or snow tires.

The inside gets standard natural-color leather heated and cooled seats, a black Alcantara headliner and walnut wood trim. The coloration can be changed with options. The instrument display gets a unique Alpina layout, and the standard crystal shift knob and control wheel have laser-etched Alpina and B8 logos. Other standard features include a Harmon Kardon sound system, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, power window shades and soft-close doors.

The Alpina B8 will arrive at BMW dealers late this spring. The base price is $140,895. That's nearly $10,000 more than a base M8 Gran Coupe, but it's also about $5,000 less than an M8 Competition.

