Triumph previews the electric TE-1 and its power-dense EV drivetrain

Triumph is preparing to add at least one electric motorcycle to its range. It released sketches of a concept and images of a close-to-production drivetrain to illustrate the path it plans to take to the world of electrification.

Called TE-1, the prototype depicted in the sketches wears a sporty design that doesn't scream, "Look at me, I'm electric!" Add an exhaust system, and it could easily pass as a gasoline-powered bike. That was intentional, according to the company. It wants the TE-1 to appeal to enthusiasts currently riding a piston-powered model.

Triumph launched the EV project in May 2019 with funding from the Office of Zero-Emission Vehicles, meaning British taxpayers contributed to the bike's development. It enlisted the help of Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain, and WMG at the University of Warwick. Nearly two years later, the quartet designed a system that reportedly strikes an ideal balance between power and energy. Triumph noted a lot of attention was allocated to the 15-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which was developed to deliver sustained power and quick charging times.