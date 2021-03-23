Back in January of last year, we got our first look at the refreshed GMC Terrain that was supposed to go on sale sometime last fall as a 2021 model. But that was January 2020, just a couple of blissful months before the world shut down. So the Terrain ended up delayed, just like the Chevy Equinox, and now GMC is re-introducing us to the refreshed crossover, which is slated as the 2022 GMC Terrain.

This time around, we've been shown photos of not just the new AT4 off-road oriented trim, but other more common variants. They all get larger grilles, larger headlights and new C-shaped taillights, and all trims get fulling LED exterior lighting. Both the AT4 and Denail get unique grille designs, with the former getting a gunmetal grey design with thick slats, and the latter getting an all-chrome one with more delicate lattice-work between the slats. The AT4 also boasts a front skid plate for protection, and from our early preview last year, it seems to get chunkier tires. The Elevation trim returns, too, as a black-out appearance package for the more entry-level SLE and SLT trims.

The interior is mostly unchanged except for a revised shifter panel -- the buttons are new, but the same controversial design remains (see the video below). There are new features available, though. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still standard, but now they're wireless. A head-up display is available as an option for SLT and AT4, while it comes standard on the Denali. The Denali also gets an 8-inch screen in the instrument panel.

Only the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder and nine-speed automatic have been announced for the Terrain. It makes the same 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque as before and can be paired with either front- or all-wheel drive. We're expecting a higher-horsepower, larger-displacement engine to be offered in the near future.

The SLE, SLT and AT4 models will go on sale this summer. The Denali will follow in the fall. Pricing and additional details should be revealed in the coming months.

