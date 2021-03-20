Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

The feeling of getting a new car is wonderful. Winning that new car, or even better, your dream car, feels even better, or so we would imagine. And Omaze is here with a chance to experience that feeling. You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this sweepstakes, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. The best part? Each paid entry raises money for a worth cause. See more about these causes at Omaze.

Here are our favorite vehicle giveaways we’ve found online this week.

Win a Sprinter Van with an $80,000 Vansmith Conversion - Enter Here

After more than a year of being stuck at home, why not try and win a home you can take with you when you travel? Take one look at this Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 camper van conversion and you know that it is special. It features a 3.0L V6 turbodiesel that puts out 325 lb-ft of torque and has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, a 100-watt solar power system, a Mazzair roof fan, an 85-liter fridge, a 5-foot-long kitchen, full-size bed and a cedar ceiling.

The rest you can customize yourself to fit your lifestyle. Choose from a rear-mounted bike rack, upgraded suspension for tooling around Moab (or wherever you like to roam), some all-terrain rubber and more. Enter here for a chance to win this prize valued at $140,000.

Win a 1963 Jaguar XKE and $20,000 - Enter Here

It takes a lot for a designer to refer to a car, especially one they themselves didn’t design, as “the most beautiful car ever made,” and when that person is Enzo Ferrari, it’s near impossible to argue otherwise.

This immaculately restored 1963 Jaguar XKE comes with an upgraded five-speed manual transmission, “its original wire-spoke wheels, luxurious leather interior and signature 3.8-liter inline-six-cylinder engine,” which makes 265 horsepower. That is modest by today’s standards but certainly not the case nearly 60 years ago. Its gorgeous black exterior and caramel leather interior will be sure to turn heads no matter what street you’re driving down and with the $20,000 in cash included, the total value of this prize is nearly a quarter million dollars.

Win a 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 and $20,000 - Enter Here

There are luxury SUVs and luxury SUVs, and this is certainly the latter. The 2021 Bentayga features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. That kind of power will propel you and up to four other passengers to a top speed of 180 miles per hour. If you so choose, you can tow up to 7,700 pounds, though we seriously doubt you’ll see any of these at the boat ramp on Saturday morning.

Inside, you have the cabin of a vehicle that, once you enter, you’ll never want to leave. It's been thoroughly revamped with the latest model, too.

As we wrote in our review: “the interior is arguably the most important part of a Bentley. The center stack gets a new look; Bentley has provided a new steering wheel, new door trims and completely new seats. It’s built around new tech, as Bentley has integrated its 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display in the center stack directly below the new air vent design and clock, fully spanning the width of the area now. This system adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Bentley has updated the car’s USB ports to USB-C outlets. Bentley has also adopted the fully digital instrument cluster from the Continental GT and Flying Spur, which allows you to customize the screen to a number of different views. Even the rear seat passengers are getting an upgrade, as Bentley has added a larger rear seat touchscreen control tablet that’s faster than before.”

Enter here for a chance to win this prize worth nearly a quarter million dollars.

Win a 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S and $20,000 - Enter Here

If there’s one thing Porsche is good at, it’s making fast, beautiful cars, and the Taycan Turbo S is no exception. Making 750 horsepower, 774 lb-ft of torque and a top speed of 161 miles per hour, punching the accelerator will surely throw you back in your seat. In fact, its 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds matches that of the quickest Porsche 911 ever made, the Turbo S (which you can find below as yet another car you could win).

The difference between this Taycan Turbo S and that 911 Turbo S, of course, is that the only reason you’ll ever need to stop off at a gas station is to fill up on snacks. That and the fact the Taycan doesn't actually have a turbo anywhere in the car. We wouldn’t be reaching for a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, though, because this incredibly comfortable leather interior is immaculate, and we’d hope to keep it that way. Enter here for a chance to win this prize worth $220,000.

Win a Himalaya Land Rover Defender 110 EV and $20,000 - Enter Here

The Land Rover Defender is an icon. An intense, luxurious off-roader that turns heads and can crawl up nearly anything. The problem? For the past 20+ years it hasn't been available in the United States and it's never been what you’d call environmentally friendly. But this Defender is different. It’s vintage, restored by Himalaya and it’s all-electric.

At 275 horsepower you won’t be thrown back in your seat, but this is an off-roader, and the 406 lb-ft of torque helps make this an incredibly capable rock crawler. While the 200-mile range isn’t going to be enough to overland for weeks at a time, most of us can count on one hand the amount of times we drive each year more than 200 miles in one sitting.

According to Omaze, some of the other added features include a “MOMO steering wheel, Front Runner roof rack, 18” Land Rover Sawtooth wheels w/ 33” tires, Himalaya front and rear bumpers, LED headlights and side markers, Black wing top 5 bar set, swing away tire carrier, KBX front grille, panoramic rear windows, custom heated leather seats, Puma-style steering wheel, modern gauges, 2” suspension lift, disc brake conversion, Alpine touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth and compact subwoofers.”

Additionally, Omaze is throwing in $20,000 cash. All of this adds up to an incredibly good-looking, capable luxury electric SUV that has a retail value of $210,000. Enter to win it here.

Bonus: Win a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S and $20,000 - Enter Here

Want to go from 0-60 in a Porsche in 2.6 seconds but the Taycan gives you range anxiety? No worries, because the 2021 911 Turbo S, the quickest Porsche 911 ever made, can do just that and it runs on gasoline. Not only that, it has a top speed of over 200 miles per hour (205 to be exact) and comes with an extra $20,000 in cash thrown in. Enter here for a chance to win this prize valued at $239,000.

For these and more vehicle sweepstakes, check out Omaze.com. Enter quickly, they won't last forever.