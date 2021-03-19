Auctions

This 6-wheel Fiat 500 C is way cooler than any 6x6 G-wagen

Coming to auction, the truck was formerly a mobile wine bar in Italy

Mar 19th 2021 at 10:30AM
  • fiat 500 6w 1
  • fiat 500 c side
  • 4819c12451cf9431ff1a516d57ac943e
  • fiat 500 c front
  • fiat 500 c engine
  • d55372c2654d2ed345ea72b90c033c2a
  • 52f28657a036811b6a891b2018534929 2
  • fiat 500 c truck bed
  • fiat 500 c interior
  • c22f60de1684a158d39c3995bbf3d36c 2
  • 2360e18461308b79fe7ed5e4f7d22673 2
  • 656a198b0bbb1b51d273de23f7e5875b 2

Now that seemingly everyone and their mom has a 4x4 pickup truck, some have turned to six-wheel beasts like the Mercedes G-wagen 6x6 in order to stand out. But with those trucks also fast becoming a cliché, we present this charming alternate take on the idea: this 1950 Fiat 500 C, a six-wheel truck that is guaranteed to be the only one of its kind parked outside of even the most painfully hip club in Miami.

Although, when you have this truck, there's no need to go to any trendy watering hole — the party comes to you. You see, this Fiat was built as a mobile wine bar, selling red, white, vermouth, and Marsala in Italy (at what appear to be bargain prices). This Fiat plied its trade in the Italian province of Cuneo, which is roughly midway between Turin and Nice, France.

The truck was converted in 1950 by Turin-based Ollearo Company. The body originally was metal but was changed to wood during a restoration carried out in the 1990s. Under the hood is a 16-horsepower 569cc 500B engine, and we're told it will need some recommissioning after longtime museum storage. That presents the perfect opportunity to add a supercharger, perhaps. Or drop in an LS1 V8.

Your chance to grab this Fiat is coming March 25, when the rare truck will cross the auction block at the Aste Bolaffi Classic Motor Vehicles sale in Alessandra, Italy.

La dolce vita, indeed.

Featured GalleryFiat 500 C 6-wheel truck
fiat 500 6w 1 fiat 500 c side 4819c12451cf9431ff1a516d57ac943e fiat 500 c front fiat 500 c engine d55372c2654d2ed345ea72b90c033c2a 52f28657a036811b6a891b2018534929 2 fiat 500 c truck bed

FIAT Information

FIAT
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X