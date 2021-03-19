This 6-wheel Fiat 500 C is way cooler than any 6x6 G-wagen

Now that seemingly everyone and their mom has a 4x4 pickup truck, some have turned to six-wheel beasts like the Mercedes G-wagen 6x6 in order to stand out. But with those trucks also fast becoming a cliché, we present this charming alternate take on the idea: this 1950 Fiat 500 C, a six-wheel truck that is guaranteed to be the only one of its kind parked outside of even the most painfully hip club in Miami.

Although, when you have this truck, there's no need to go to any trendy watering hole — the party comes to you. You see, this Fiat was built as a mobile wine bar, selling red, white, vermouth, and Marsala in Italy (at what appear to be bargain prices). This Fiat plied its trade in the Italian province of Cuneo, which is roughly midway between Turin and Nice, France.

The truck was converted in 1950 by Turin-based Ollearo Company. The body originally was metal but was changed to wood during a restoration carried out in the 1990s. Under the hood is a 16-horsepower 569cc 500B engine, and we're told it will need some recommissioning after longtime museum storage. That presents the perfect opportunity to add a supercharger, perhaps. Or drop in an LS1 V8.

Your chance to grab this Fiat is coming March 25, when the rare truck will cross the auction block at the Aste Bolaffi Classic Motor Vehicles sale in Alessandra, Italy.

La dolce vita, indeed.