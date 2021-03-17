Save some green on this OBD2 scanner this St. Patty's Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to save some green this St. Patrick's Day? Check out this great deal on the best-selling OBD2 code reader on Amazon.

ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD2 Scanner (25% off)

This OBD2 scanner can help you diagnose that pesky check engine light you've been ignoring for too long. It's so easy to use "even a beginner can use this unit to read the error code, find out what the problem is and perhaps fix it." The scanner works on most "1996 US-Based, 2000 EU-Based and Asian cars, [as well as] newer OBD2 & CAN domestic or import vehicles." It features an LCD screen with backlight and contrast adjustment and there's no need for any chargers or batteries since the tool gets power right from your vehicle's OBD2 data link connector. Also, the connector cable is 2.5 feet long, giving the user plenty of slack to work with while diagnosing issues. This tool is the top OBD2 code reader on Amazon and with nearly 20,000 ratings it's still sitting at an awesome cumulative score of 4.6 out of 5. Amazon reviewer P. Michael M. had this to say in his five-star review of the product:

"This OBD II reader is unlike the inexpensive ones that you have to use an app on your phone to activate (which I also own). This is a standalone reader that is very user friendly, and prompts you on every move. It immediately identifies your car and you don't have to enter the year, make, engine, etc. of your car. This unit is also inexpensive compared to others on the market, and I highly recommend it."

Want to pick up the best diagnostic tool on Amazon at a discount? Learn more about it right here.