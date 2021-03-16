1938 Alfa Romeo 158 Alfetta homage, built by TV's Ant Anstead, coming to Barrett-Jackson

The Alfa Romeo 158 "Alfetta" was the dominant racing car in the inaugural Formula One season of 1950. The car finished 1-2-3 in the first Grand Prix at Silverstone and won all 11 of the races it entered that year. Now, there's a re-creation of that famous Alfa, and it's crossing the block at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction.

The re-creation is the work of Ant Anstead, who you may know as the mechanic half of the titular duo on the used-car-flip show "Wheeler Dealers." (Anstead replaced Edd China, who served in that role previously.)

The car is built on an MGTD ladder frame topped with custom spaceframe and a two-piece composite body. Whereas the original was powered by a supercharged 1.5-liter eight-cylinder engine, the re-creation uses a modern all-aluminum, DOHC 2.0-liter Alfa Romeo inline-four. Modifications to the engine include porting and polishing, dry-sump lubrication, installation of a lighter flywheel and the fitment of Weber side-draft carburetors. An Alfa five-speed manual transmission connects to a limited-slip rear axle. The chassis features adjustable coil-over dampers and disc brakes, and the car rides on wire wheels with knock-off hubs.

In the cockpit, there's a leather driver's seat, a period-type four-spoke steering wheel and vintage-style Alfa gauges set in an aluminum dashboard.

The build was chronicled in the 12-part series, "Ant Anstead Master Mechanic." This Alfa homage is selling at no reserve. We'll be watching to see if his "Wheeler Dealers" partner, Mike Brewer, raised a paddle.

