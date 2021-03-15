Tesla adds Elon Musk official title 'Technoking' in regulatory filing

Tesla Inc added "Technoking of Tesla" to billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk's list of official titles on Monday in a formal regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn "Master of Coin."

The electric-car maker did not elaborate on the reasons for the cryptic new titles in a pair of statements that also said President of Automotive Jerome Guillen had moved to the role of President for Tesla Heavy Trucking, effective March 11. The titles were revealed in Tesla's 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer,” the filing concludes.

Musk has a long history of bristling at government oversight and mocking the SEC, calling it the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission" and worse in tweets. Musk and Tesla settled a fraud claim in 2018, part of which involved oversight of his tweets, but last week a Tesla investor sued the company's board for failing to rein in his "erratic" tweets.

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin hit new highs of near $62,000 over the weekend but retreated around 5% early in the European day on Monday.