2021 Nissan Rogue adds 1.5L turbo three-cylinder engine option

The 2021 Nissan Rogue is adding a new engine option to its lineup. Car and Driver initially reported the news after finding the new engine listed on the EPA’s FuelEconomy.gov website.

Details are still sparse, but we know it’s a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder paired to a continuously variable transmission. The only engine available for the Rogue today is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder. Power figures for the three-cylinder are not available, but fuel economy is.

In its most fuel efficient form, the Rogue and its 1.5-liter engine accomplishes 30 mpg city, 37 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined. The combined rating is 3 mpg higher than the most fuel efficient 2.5-liter option, and the EPA predicts it will save you $150 per year in fuel costs. Opting for a higher trim will lower the fuel economy ratings ever so slightly (no more than 1 mpg in any one category). Tacking on all-wheel drive will also lower the ratings, but it never goes below 32 mpg combined.

These fuel economy ratings bring it right to the top of its class for non-hybrid models for fuel efficiency. Of course, you can always buy something like the RAV4 Hybrid or Escape Hybrid and enjoy significantly better fuel economy.

We’ve asked Nissan for more details about the Rogue’s new engine, and will update when we hear back. The company told Car and Driver that it’s part of a new pilot program, but hasn’t added anything more.

Seeing the fuel economy figures leads us to believe that this engine will be popular with buyers. We’ll also wager that it’ll be a slightly better driver than the 2.5-liter, as the torquey nature of the turbo engine will result in less need to zing about the rev range and exercise the CVT.

Related video: