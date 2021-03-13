If you want to buy a Toyota GR Super Sport hypercar, you'll have to answer some questions first

The much anticipated Le Mans Hypercar class is set to kick off later this year, and that means road-going versions of the prototype race cars will soon be upon us. As per LMH homologation rules, carmakers must build a minimum of 20 street-legal versions. One of the coolest is expected to be the 986-horsepower Toyota GR Super Sport, but with such limited production, not everyone who wants one is going to be able to buy one.

Toyota is going to carefully choose who gets the privilege, and has put out a questionnaire for prospective buyers with some interesting inquiries. For one, Toyota wants to know your car ownership history, and they don't mean the hand-me-down Tercel you had in high school. They want to know specifically if you've ever owned a Toyota 2000GT or Lexus LFA, but leave spaces for 10 other write-in candidates.

For those not familiar, the 1967-70 Toyota 2000GT was Japan's first premium sports car, costing more than a Porsche 911 at the time. Reviews of the time were very favorable, but the hand-built car sold poorly because Toyota was not yet an established marque outside of Japan. In recent years, the 337 examples that were built have sold for between $900,000 and $1.2 million.

The Lexus LFA's production beat the 2000GT's, but not by much. Only 500 were made, and Toyota even constructed its own carbon fiber loom to weave parts of the body. The rev-happy 552-horsepower V10 (or 571 if you got one of 50 Nürburgring versions) is considered one of the best (and best-sounding) engines of the era. Even famous Lexus hater Jeremy Clarkson called it the best car he's ever driven.