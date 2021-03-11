Land Rover awarding custom-built Defenders to non-profit organizations

It seems Ford won't be the only automaker giving away off-road vehicles to deserving organizations. Land Rover has announced its Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards, in which it will give away seven specially customized Defender SUVs to non-profit organizations.

There are seven categories of organizations to which Land Rover is looking to award a Defender. The first two under consideration are search and rescue organizations and coastal and marine conservation groups. While Land Rover hasn't said exactly how the vehicles will be customized, it has provided the two renderings shown in this post with factory accessories such as storage boxes, roof racks, tow hitches, snorkels and brush guards.

To be considered, an individual or the group itself can submit a three-minute video about what the group does, how it helps the community, and how having a Defender would help its work. The video and accompanying forms can be submitted here. A panel of judges will decide the finalists whose videos will then be posted to the Land Rover consumer site for people to vote on a winner.

The company is taking nominations on the first two categories now through April 7. The next nomination period will be from May 3 to June 1 and will be for animal welfare and first responder groups. The final set of organizations up for nomination will be environmental, urban improvement and fire services groups. Their window for submissions will be from June 28 to July 27.

