Jeep released specs on its spankin'-new 2022 Jeep Wagoneer SUV late last night, but if you prefer your debuts with a little more pomp and circumstance, well, here you go. Kick back with us at noon EST Thursday to see Jeep officially pull the sheet off its new three-row flagship via YouTube:

This new body-on-frame beast packs a standard Hemi V8 with nearly 400 horsepower, seating for either seven or eight, and enough towing capacity to move a small house. The regular Wagoneer will compete with the mainstream Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition, while the Grand Wagoneer will go up against the premium entries from Lincoln, Cadillac and GMC. The Wagoneer line will go on sale in the second half of 2021 with a base price of $59,995 -- $10,000 more than a basic Chevy Tahoe and about $5,500 more than an Expedition.