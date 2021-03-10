Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Apparently March is Porsche month at Omaze, with a 911 Turbo S and Taycan giveaway earlier in the month, and the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS today. This 453 horsepower SUV only seats four, but the fun comes for whoever's in the driver’s seat thanks to a twin turbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes 457 pound-feet of torque and propels the Cayenne GTS to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in just 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 167 miles per hour.

Win a 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

The Porsche also comes with taxes and delivery fees covered and $20,000 for the winner to spend any way they’d like.

When entering this drawing, you’re helping out the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which according to Omaze, “raises money for 170 children’s hospitals across North America that treat 10 million kids a year. Their mission is to protect the health of future generations. Your generous donations will help to build out and enhance a state-of-the-art Epilepsy Monitoring Unit at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Epilepsy is a condition that affects around 470,000 youngsters across the country. As CMN Hospitals says, ‘Change kids’ health, change the future.’”

If you want this luxury performance SUV sitting in your driveway, enter quickly, because the deadline is March 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT.