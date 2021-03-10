If we’ve driven and reviewed it, there’s an Autoblog Rating for it. It’s been over two years since we launched a new rating system to help you evaluate cars at a glance. We tweaked and improved it along the way and quickly arrived at a consistent process for giving each and every car on sale today a fair score. Cars that are exemplary or stand out in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. Every car we rate gets a score from 1 to 10, making it easy for you to tell if it’s a car worth pursuing and possibly purchasing. You’ll find the scores of previously-rated cars attached toward the top of our written reviews. For example, the Bronco Sport’s rating can be found here. The Acura TLX’s rating is in this post, and the Nissan Rogue’s rating is right here. There are hundreds of examples to be found. The above examples make up the most natural ways to find the Autoblog rating when researching for your next car, but starting today, we’re going to begin calling out each new set of Editors' Picks per month in their own breakout stories. This will put the newest and most recently refreshed cars on sale on a pedestal for you to see which ones are worth your while. We’ll typically rate anywhere between 5-10 new cars per month, so you can count on just a select few from those to make this list. Expect to see this recurring ratings post each month going forward, and read on for February’s Editors’ Picks. 2021 Genesis GV80

Quick take: The stylish GV80 offers useful safety features, compelling design and sporty dynamics to push it near the top of the segment. Genesis takes risks with this aggressive crossover, and the result is a luxurious vehicle that is rewarding to drive. Score: 8.5 What it competes with: Lincoln Aviator, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, Acura MDX, Lexus RX Pros: Beautiful design, good road manners, awesome value Cons: Small third row and cargo space, less comfortable standard suspension From the editors: Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore — “The GV80 is a hugely important vehicle for Genesis. It makes a style statement, has an elegant interior and is a compelling all-round execution. It looks like a Bentley, and I give Genesis props for taking some risks with the GV80 and largely pulling it all off. It’s impressive.” West Coast Editor James Riswick — "There are some really special interiors in this segment, some of the most impressive found in the entire automotive industry. I'm thinking the Aviator, XC90 and GLE in particular, but I think it's safe to add the GV80's to the group. It's a beautiful, distinctive design with top-notch materials quality and a fashion-forward use of color and trim. It'll make your friends go wow. Importantly, though, it's quite functional, especially the user-friendly tech interface packed with features that don't overwhelm." In-depth analysis: 2021 Genesis GV80 Review | A new beginning 2021 Ford F-150

Quick take: The F-150 has the best all-around truck lineup in the half-ton segment. Not quite as luxurious as the Ram, the F-150 falls back on an unmatched variety of options and configurations. The game-changing Powerboost hybrid cements this as an Editors' Pick. Score: 8.5 What it competes with: Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan Pros: Wide array of available powertrains, tech powerhouse, endless configurations Cons: Not the most luxurious, pricey top end, generic styling From the editors: Associate Editor Byron Hurd — "The 2021 F-150 PowerBoost is the shining exception in a segment where doing things the old-fashioned way is the rule. It's still not as pretty (inside or out) as the Ram, but it offers segment-leading utility without any compromises." West Coast Editor James Riswick — "Ford actually undersold all the changes its engineers made for the '21 F-150. Key updates to the suspension and steering result in a noticeably better truck to drive. Of course, the new PowerBoost hybrid got lots of attention and rightfully so. If you can make the payment, it's without a doubt the powertrain to get in the F-150." In-depth analysis: 2021 Ford F-150 Review | Newer than it looks, better than expected 2021 Mazda CX-30