2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 base price starts at more than $185,000

A few months ago, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 made its debut as the pinnacle of the Mercedes lineup. Now the company has revealed the price, and, unsurprisingly, it's not cheap. The base price for the sedan is $185,950 including destination fee.

That price makes the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class one of the more expensive flagship sedans on the market. It's more than $25,000 more than the top-of-the-line BMW M760i, and more than $50,000 more than the Audi S8. It's even $20,000-plus more than the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV. On the other hand, the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 is cheaper than the $200,000-plus Bentley Flying Spur and the $300,000-plus Rolls-Royce Ghost.

All this money gets you an S-Class with a unique grille and fascias, as well as an extra 7 inches of length between the wheels. Nearly every surface of the interior is wrapped in leather, and whatever isn't is probably finished with wood or features a screen. Powering it is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 making 496 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It also has a nine-speed automatic transmission, air suspension and four-wheel steering. If you're looking to pick one up, they'll be reaching dealers this summer.

