Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe caught in public in new spy photos

The upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid has been spotted in prototype form alongside other two-row test vehicles that have recently hit the streets all over the country. A plug-in hybrid variant of the three-row Grand Cherokee L (dubbed 4xe, as in the Wrangler PHEV) has already been announced; these photos confirm that it won't be reserved for the three-row.

While Stellantis has already confirmed plans to expand the 4xe range in Europe with some of its smaller models, the variant of that powertrain we're getting in the Wrangler is certainly potent enough to be a V8 replacement, or at the very minimum, an acceptable alternative. The 4xe makes a combined 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque in the Wrangler, and while its accompanying battery pack will likely up its host's curb weight by a decent amount, keep in mind that Mopar V8s are all iron-block (yes, even the SRTs); the jump from the DOHC 3.6L Pentastar to the OHV 5.7L Hemi in a current Grand Cherokee is about 265 pounds.