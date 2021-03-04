2021 Kia Niro picks up some convenience features

While the Kia Niro was just given a freshening last year, Kia still found some things to update on the hybrid crossover. They're mostly minor convenience features that come with a similarly minor price increase.

Every Niro, regardless of whether it's a conventional hybrid or plug-in, have two noteworthy standard features. The first is rear occupant alert, which is based on rear door usage. The second is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which were formerly only accessible via a cable.

There are a couple other tweaks to specific available features on the Niro. Models with a proximity key for unlocking and starting now get remote starting included. Navigation-equipped cars now come with 10 years of map updates for free, plus smart cruise control that uses navigation information for adjusting speed such as when entering a corner.

These updates come with a slight price increase. The LX, LXS and Touring trims all go up by $100, and the Touring SE and and EX Premium trims rise by $160. Base price for the Kia Niro LX hybrid is $25,865.

