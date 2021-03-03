Ford offering some Mustang Mach-E buyers $1,000 cash, 250 kWh free charging due to delivery delays

Buyers who have ordered a Ford Mustang Mach-E are experiencing delivery delays, as the automaker works to address quality issues. Now, in a goodwill gesture, Ford is offering some buyers of the Mustang Mach-E additional free charging or even $1,000 cash to compensate for delivery delays.

An email sent out over the signature of Ford vice president of sales, Andrew Frick, went to some 4,500 Mach-E buyers. The email says:

"Thank you for putting your trust in Ford Motor Company and for taking the first step toward an electrified future, with the order of your Mustang Mach-E. We are all so excited to have you as a customer and believe you deserve an excellent shopping and ownership experience.

This is why we want to take a moment to update you on some of the challenges we've faced in meeting demand and delivery timing for the Mustang Mach-E. We continue to build and ship vehicles every day, but we're doing so with a meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality. Your vehicle timing was impacted by more than one of these quality checks.

We know you are anxious to get driving and experience the 0-60 thrills, zero emissions and more from the Mustang Mach-E. Because we believe that customers should be treated like family, we are providing you a $1000 private offer on your Mustang Mach-E at time of delivery at your Ford dealership. Your dealer is aware of this unique offer. If you have already taken delivery, you can contact Ford at the number listed below to claim this offer. We are also providing you an additional 250 kWh of complementary DC fast charging on us.

Your Mustang Mach-E comes with 250 kWh and you have an additional 250 kWh for a total of 500 kWh of complimentary charging at Electrify America fast charging stations on the FordPass Charging Network.

Please download the FordPass app, activate your vehicle's modem and also go online to www.ford.com/connectedservices to activate your two years of complimentary access to the FordPass Charging Network and 500 kWh of fast charging. Once enrolled, your complimentary charging will show up in your account.

Thank you for choosing the Mustang Mach-E. We know you can hardly wait to get on the road, and we are excited to have you as part of our Mustang family. If you have questions or need help, please call our dedicated call center team at 1-833-385-0523 to learn more.

Andrew Frick

Vice President of Sales, US and Canada"