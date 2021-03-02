These best-selling car sun shades could end up saving your interior

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We've finally made it to the part of the year when the sun is beginning to come around more and more each day. With more sunlight, that means more potential for harmful rays to fade or even crack and damage your interior when your car is sitting outside in the sun. If you're worried about keeping your interior pristine, or just want to keep things cooler, it's probably a good time of year to start thinking about protecting your car with a windshield sun shade. Here are some of the best that Amazon has to offer. Before making a purchase, please be sure that whichever sun shade you choose will fit your vehicle correctly!

Hundred Dollar Bill Front Windshield Sun Shade - $16.90 at Amazon.com

This BDK brand sun shade comes in all kinds of awesome designs, from leopard print to an American flag and everything in between. It's got a 58-inch width x 28-inch height that's mean to fit "most personal vehicles," but we still recommend using the Amazon "Select Your Vehicle" tool to make sure this will be compatible with your ride if you're planning on picking one up. According to the item description, this sun shade can reduce your interior's temperature by 30 to 50 degrees on a hot day, and of course, it blocks those harmful UV rays from beating down onto your interior. This one is a foldable "accordion" design that makes it easy to compress down and store. The shade has more than 6,000 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Debbie K. said this about the sun shade in her five-star review:

"I am strangely picky about sun shades, so to say I am thrilled with this sun shade is something. I love the ease of this sun shade, I love the look of this sun shade, I love how functional it is and how it easily folds and stores. It [even] has a velcro strap to keep it folded nicely. It's quick and easy to use. The flag is a bonus, [it] looks amazing in my car! Love everything about it. #USA"

Want to learn more about the BDK offering and check out more of their designs? You can do so right here.

A1 Shades - From $12.99 at Amazon.com

This A1 shade comes in several different sizes from XS to 3XL. Like all of the options in this list, the shade is made to protect your interior from harmful sun rays. The A1 shade was designed by an automotive engineer to ensure the shade was created to the highest standards. According to the product description, "the support structures fully adapt to the front window of your SUV or car, and always have the best fit." This brand also has a size chart that makes it easy to select which size you'll need for your vehicle. With more than 10,000 ratings in the Amazon store it's sitting at a cumulative score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Paula J. had this to say in her five-star review of the shade:

"I had just asked my two grown sons why NO ONE was capable of making a car sun shade that would actually work. Summer after summer I would spend money on shades that would melt as soon as the temperature went past 75 degrees - which it always does in Southern California. I haunted the big box/home improvement/auto stores and even ordered some from Amazon. Epic failures, all! I LOVE THESE! The size chart in the description is easy to read and both shades fit our cars perfectly - a small 4-door Kia Forte and my husband's Kia Sportage. They're easy to unfold and stay up even without using the sun visors but I used them anyway. It's really pitiful how thrilled I am with these but I always tell my boys that it's not the big things in life that will bring you down it's the constant irritation from the little things. Thank you A1! I'm gifting these to all my friends and family."

Want to learn more? Check out the A1 shades right here.

Magnelex Windshield Sunshade - From $12.90 at Amazon.com

This Magnelex sun shade is available in three sizes: medium, large, and extra large. This brand offers a size chart as well to make sure you get the perfect sized shade for your vehicle. The Magnelex shade is made of "premium quality reflective polyester material" and it comes with a storage bag as well as a bonus "steering wheel cover sun shade" to keep your steering wheel extra cool on those hot summer days. After nearly 23,000 reviews, this sun shade has a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer This Guy had some entertaining advice for anyone planning on picking this product up in his five-star review:

"If you’re too lazy to go out to your car with a tape measure, this what you do:

-Buy the extra large for any full size pickup(fits my F-150 perfectly).

-Buy the large if your car is a boat (think Cadillac, Mercedes S-Class, BMW 7 series, etc.)

-Everything else(most cars) get the medium!

Don’t be like me and buy the large for your BMW 5 series (not a small car by any means). It will not fit! It’s very awkward and a pain to try to use.

PS: This is a good product and I do recommend it."

Interested? Learn more right here.

EcoNour Windshield Sun Shade - From $13.99 at Amazon.com

Last but not least, the best-selling sun shade on Amazon right now is this EcoNour shade. It comes in six different sizes, is designed for easy set-up and tear-down, and its even made to fit conveniently in the door pockets of your vehicle when not in use. Like many of the other sun shades on Amazon, this brand offers its very own size chart to help customers correctly choose which size will work best with their car or truck. Amazingly, this shade has nearly 50,000 ratings on Amazon and it's still sitting at an overall score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer Sharon said this about the shade in her five-star review:

"This is super easy to use. [Just] open and put [it] in [your] window, can't get any easier than that. My GMC Denali sits outside in the Southeastern NC sun all day and this really made a difference. When I get into my truck I can actually sit on the leather seats without being burned. It also keeps the sun [off] my dash which is important down here in the Southeast. I would definitely recommend it."

Want to learn more about the EcoNour shade? You can do that right here.