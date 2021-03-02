The Jeep Islander variants are coming to town. We’ve known about or heard reports that the 2021 Wrangler and 2021 Renegade would gain Islander trim variants, but now the official information and photos are out.

We’ll start with the Renegade, since this is the first time Jeep has ever applied the Islander trim to its tiny crossover. The appearance package includes a Tiki Bob hood decal, black cloth seats with embroidered Islander logos and Surf Blue stitching throughout. You have the option of getting an Alpine White painted roof to contrast with any of these four colors: Bikini, Jetset Blue, Glacier and Omaha Orange.

It also comes standard with 19-inch wheels, keyless entry, remote start and a panoramic sunroof. Front-wheel drive is standard, but you can option all-wheel drive, too. It starts at $29,025 (including the $1,495 destination charge) and goes up from there.

The Wrangler Islander makes its return after 11 years off. This model is based on the Sport S trim and can be had in either two-door or four-door variants. Just like the Renegade, you get the Tiki Bob hood decal. It also comes with an optional white three-piece hardtop, Ceramic White mid-bolster and black cloth seats with embroidered Islander logos and blue stitching. Rubicon 17-inch wheels and Rubicon rock rails come standard. Plus, there’s an Islander Plus Package that adds Mopar grab handles, a cargo tub liner, solid sunbonnet top and Tiki Bob soft spare tire cover.

You can have the Wrangler Islander in a ton of different colors: Billet Silver, Black, Chief, Granite Crystal, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Hellayella, Sarge Green, Snazzberry and Sting-Gray. Pricing for the two-door starts at $34,865, and the four-door starts at $38,365. Both the Wrangler and Renegade Islander Special Editions are available now.

