Polaris teases an all-new electric Ranger utility vehicle

Six months ago when we learned that Polaris was working with Zero Motorcycles on electric vehicles, we figured "an upgraded version of Polaris' electric Ranger EV line that uses motor and battery technology from Zero" would likely be the first collaboration between the two vehicle manufacturers. Turns out, we were right. Polaris announced today that an all-new 2022 electric Ranger utility side-by-side will debut in late December 2021 using powertrain know-how from Zero.

We don't yet have any specifications on the all-new electric utility vehicle, so we'll have to wait a bit longer for details like power, range or price. Mike Donoughe, senior vice president and chief technical officer at Polaris, said that it "will be one of the most technically advanced off-road vehicles on the market," but that doesn't tell us much.

On thing is certain: The new Polaris Ranger EV will certainly be better than the current Polaris Ranger EV. For 2021, the old version still uses lead-acid batteries that send 48 volts to a motor rated at 30 horsepower. That's plenty to get a good bit of work done — it has a box (the rear truck-like bed) capacity of 500 pounds and towing capacity of 1,500 lbs — but it would pale in comparison to what Zero could provide. Right now, Zero's Cyper II powertrain is offered with three lithium-ion battery pack options with between 3.6 and 14.4 kWh capacity and three motor options with 46, 60 and 70 horsepower.

We've actually tested one of Zero's electric powertrain packages in a custom developed sidecar motorcycle from Ural. That one had the 60-horsepower motor, and it provided plenty of gumption to move the electrified three-wheeler to a top speed of 88 miles per hour. That proof-of-concept sidecar motorcycle offers an interesting glimpse into what's possible from Polaris, and we're eager to find out more.

