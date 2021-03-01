It’s only been a week since the Kia Carnival debuted, and we already have full pricing available. The base LX starts at $33,275, including the $1,175 destination charge. Versus a totally base Sedona, that’s a $1,700 price increase.

Standard equipment for this base model includes 17-inch wheels, partial LED headlights, seven-passenger layout (eight-passenger optional), cloth manual seats, manual climate control, eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, analog instrument cluster (central 4.2-inch screen), six-speaker audio system, manual liftgate and a ton of driver assistance systems.

There’s an LX Seating Package to take things up a notch for the base trim. It raises the price by $2,000, but adds eight-passenger capacity, leatherette seats, an eight-way power driver’s seat (two-way lumbar), heated front seats and leather covered steering wheel and shift knob.

The EX and SX grades are the two mid-level options, with the EX starting at $38,775, and the SX at $42,275. If you want it all, the SX Prestige is the one to get. This model starts at $47,275, but it includes every option in the book as standard equipment.

The SX Prestige is the only way to get Kia’s trick VIP rear seats, and the seats come standard in this trim. Other SX Prestige-exclusive niceties include full LED headlights and taillights, a moonroof, real leather seats, heated steering wheel, Bose 12-speaker audio, 12.3-inch digital cluster, all-LED interior lighting and the Blind Spot View Monitor.

Compared to the full-zoot versions of the competition, the Carnival is cheaper than the Pacifica and the Sienna, but about on-par with the Odyssey. There’s obviously a ton of differentiation between equipment and packaging, but for a more full breakdown on that front, you can check out our recent Carnival comparison test.

Kia says the Carnival will be hitting dealer lots in the second quarter of 2021.

Related video: