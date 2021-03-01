2021 Chevy Corvette loses its sub-$60,000 base price in mid-model year increase

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette snuck into its second model year without a price increase, but it’s not going to stay that way for the 2021 edition. A new report from CorvetteActionCenter.com confirms that GM is raising the base price of the C8 by $1,000 starting today, March 1.

That means the new base price for a Corvette is $60,995. It also means the days of Chevy advertising the C8 as a sub-$60,000 sports car are over. A report back in 2019 predicted that the $59,995 price wouldn’t last too long, and it’s proven to be at least partially correct.

We contacted GM to confirm the news, and received this statement — the same provided to CorvetteActionCenter.com — in response:

“The MSRP of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe and convertible at all trim levels will increase by $1,000 beginning March 1. Customers who have event code 1100 sold orders and beyond by March 2 will not be impacted by the price increase on the 2021 Corvette Stingray. We monitor and adjust pricing on all our products regularly, and we’re confident the Corvette remains a winning formula of performance and attainability.”

This confirms that it’s not just the base-level car getting more expensive. The price increase is applied evenly across the entire lineup. Those who have already ordered their 2021 Corvettes are the lucky ones. Anybody who was waiting will be on the hook for the extra $1,000.

Price increases are never fun, but this is one that we can stomach without much complaint. The Corvette overshoots its price by wide margins in every facet. Basically, it drives and presents itself as a car worth far more than the original $59,995 asking price. Adding $1,000 doesn’t do so much as to even dent its status as the bargain supercar that it is. That said, we’ll be watching out for continued price creep over the years. The C7 increased its price by $5,000 from start to finish. At this rate, the C8 is tracking along a similar path.

