The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L will start hit dealers later this year, and Jeep just announced pricing in preparation for the SUV’s arrival. Three rows of Grand Cherokee L will start at $38,690, including the $1,695 destination charge. For some perspective, the base two-row 2021 Grand Cherokee (non-L) from the previous generation begins at $33,865.

Adding a third row and more size looks pricey on the surface, but we suspect the next-gen two-row Grand Cherokee will go up in price, too. After all, Jeep is packing a whole lot more into the next-gen models than it was in the outgoing one.

The base trim is the Laredo, and it includes a host of niceties for the base model. You got full exterior LED lighting, a leather steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and more. This version comes standard with the 3.6-liter V6 that makes 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. If you want four-wheel drive, as we suspect many Jeep buyers will, it’ll be an extra $2,000.

There are five additional trims beyond the Laredo. We’ve listed them and their base prices below. All are listed in V6 rear-drive form (except the 4x4-only Summit Reserve), so add $2,000 to each for their four-wheel-drive prices.

Altitude: $41,890

Limited: $45,690

Overland: $54,690

Summit: $58,690

Summit Reserve (4x4 standard): $63,690

If you want the available 5.7-liter V8, you’ll need to select the Overland, Summit or Summit Reserve. The V8 is exclusively tied to four-wheel drive. Selecting the bigger engine raises the price from the standard four-wheel-drive models by $3,295 in all trims. We’ve listed V8 prices below.

Overland: $59,985

Summit: $63,985

Summit Reserve: $66,985

In case you were curious, that $66,985 price for the Summit Reserve is as high as it goes for the Grand Cherokee L for now. It’s just a few thousand dollars away from the standard Grand Cherokee’s SRT trim that starts at $70,660. You get more luxury than Jeep offers in any other vehicle with the Reserve. Notable equipment includes 21-inch wheels, hand-wrapped quilted Palermo leather, ventilated (and heated) first and second row seats, massaging front row, open-pore waxed walnut wood trim, suede headliner/pillars and the 19-speaker McIntosh audio system.

Jeep says the Grand Cherokee L will make its arrival to dealerships across the country in the second quarter of 2021.

