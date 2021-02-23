Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Detroit-area exotic car dealer Platinum Motor Cars (PMC) to become the company's latest official U.S. dealer, joining Manhattan Motorcars in New York City and Tactical Fleet in Dallas, Texas.

Birmingham is located just north of Detroit along historic Woodward Avenue and only miles from the nearest race track -- M1 Concourse in Pontiac. This location seems ideal for BAC's target customer: the weekend track rat with money to burn on the BAC Mono, a barely street-legal, single-seat performance machine.

Neill Briggs, co-founder of BAC, said, “Platinum Motorcars is the ideal partner to distribute the Mono. PMC shares our passion, or rather obsession, with driving purity and loving every single minute behind the wheel – and that made the decision easy when it came to joining forces. PMC is our exclusive dealership in Michigan, and the only place you can go in the Midwest to join the BAC family.”

“Put simply: we are automotive and racing enthusiasts at our core,” said Syed Ahmed, owner of Platinum Motorcars. “This partnership with Briggs Automotive Company has come together seamlessly, and we know our customers will appreciate the authentically analogue and pure driving experience delivered by these bespoke machines.”

With this announcement, BAC increases its U.S. dealership footprint by 50% and gives Midwesterners easier access to its lightweight single-seater, which received updates last year. The car is shorter overall and sits lower to the ground, its frontal area reduced and spoiler enlarged for better grip. It's also lighter than the outgoing model, which doesn't really seem possible, but it now weighs just 1,257 pounds — a 22-pound reduction from the previous-gen car. BAC says it'll get to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 170 mph.

It also boasts a new 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that was developed by Mountune. It makes 332 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and it also features a new dry sump oil system. BAC claims the engine meets the latest European emissions regulations and every other regulation necessary for it to be driven across the European continent.