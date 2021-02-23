2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 spied in classy black paint

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric hatchback was only just unveiled last night, and already Hyundai is driving around test cars completely undisguised. And while our spy photographer's shots don't reveal any special details, they do give us a look at the car in another color: in this case a simple gloss black.

Besides being nice to see the car in more than one hue, this does tell us something interesting about the car's body cladding. Instead of the usual matte, charcoal black plastic most wannabe crossover models use, the Ioniq 5 has a silvery gray color. It makes for a striking contrast against the dark black paint; it almost looks like it's wearing a tuxedo.

This also seems to be roughly the same trim level as the reveal car, as evidenced by its big 20-inch wheels. The pixelated headlights and taillights look even more unique in reality than the studio images. We can also see how the creased bodywork looks with different lighting and reflections, and it's a standout feature in real life.

The Ioniq 5 will go on sale in the U.S. later this year with one of two battery packs, and either a single rear motor or dual motors. It features a spacious interior with flat floor. It also has 800-volt fast charging that allows it to recharge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes, and it can even power appliances.

Related video: