Harley-Davidson is known for lots of things — big V-twin engines dripping in chrome, heavyweight touring motorcycles, leather — but they definitely aren't known for diving into completely new market segments. The brand-new Pan America 1250 challenges that perception. It's a clean-sheet adventure touring motorcycle, and even if it's still sporting a V-twin, this one is liquid cooled and tuned to produce 150 horsepower, 94 pound-feet of torque, a 9,500-rpm redline and "a broad powerband that builds to a rush of high-RPM power."

That 60-degree, 1,250-cubic-centimeter, double-overhead-cam engine is a stressed member with a front frame, mid frame and tail section bolting directly to it to make up the chassis. A cast-aluminum swingarm stretches the wheelbase to 62.2 inches, which is just a half inch longer than the Ducati Multistrada V4. Cast aluminum wheels measure 19 inches up front and 17 inches at the rear. The seat height adjusts between 34.2 inches in the low position and 35.2 inches in the high position.

An upper-level Pan America 1250 Special model (pictured above) gains electronically adjustable semi-active front and rear suspension, tire pressure monitoring, a steering damper, a center stand, brush guard and skid plate, an adjustable rear brake pedal, an adaptive front headlight and heated handgrips. The electronic suspension automatically drops the bike when at rest and raises back up under motion.

Michelin Scorcher Adventure tires designed specifically for the Pan America come standard, and Michelin Anakee Wild tires with a more aggressive tread pattern will also be offered. Tubeless laced wheels will also be offered.

The radial monoblock four-piston brake calipers were co-developed with Brembo. The 47-mm inverted front fork and rear shock are sourced from Showa and provide 7.48 inches of travel at each end. A tilting 6.8-inch touchscreen display features Bluetooth connectivity and navigation through an app offered for Apple and Android phones.