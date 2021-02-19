Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

"No Time to Die," the latest installment of the James Bond series, was recently pushed back again, this time promising a October 8, 2021 release date. Considering the original release date was November 2019, we’re not going to hold our breath that we will get to see Daniel Craig in his final Bond performance at all this calendar year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a bit of Bond in our life. Especially now that Omaze is holding a sweepstakes for a 2021 Aston Martin DBX. Think of it as a Bond vehicle for the family driver.

Win a 2021 Aston Martin DBX and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

The 2021 DBX features a 542 horsepower twin-turbo V8 that will rocket the SUV to a top speed of 180 mph. We haven’t gotten behind the wheel of the finished production version, but here’s what we thought when we drove the prototype in Oman:

“As it stands, the DBX’s interior is just as gorgeously finished as you’d expect, with pretty veneers and acres of supple hides stitched together with imaginative detailing (even though the pretty little HVAC vents look like they couldn’t possibly deliver strong airflow on a toasty summer’s day). And while the nose has been called out (rightfully) as being a tad too similar to the considerably more down-market Ford Escape, the upturned tail is a saucy, visually arresting feature that all but redeems the sins of the front.

“Inside the cabin, DBX’s rear legroom is expansive, a fairly transparent concession to the Asian market, where more owners are likely to be chauffeured than drive. However, there’s plenty to enjoy from behind the wheel, where six drive modes (one offering individually tailored settings) allow the DBX to take on different personalities. Default mode is GT, a somewhat tame configuration that gets sharper when switched to Sport, which drops the suspension 0.59 inches. Dial it to Sport Plus, and things get palpably more interesting: The body lowers another 0.59 inches, power gets dialed rearward (which lights up the ESP indicator on the digital dash), and the exhaust adds more bangs and pops. Terrain mode boosts the body up 0.59 inches from baseline, while Terrain Plus offers more articulation at low speeds with an additional 1.2 inches of clearance. Coupled with a 48-volt active anti-roll system, the air suspension is arguably the technical star of the show, allowing for a wide range of damping and body control.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit The Paul Walker Foundation, which, according to Omaze, “exists to DO GOOD. Led by Paul’s daughter, Meadow Walker, the foundation empowers current and future generations to promote spontaneous goodwill and random acts of kindness on a small and large scale. The foundation provides grants and scholarships to selected students and initiatives that are changing the world. Your generous donation will benefit their efforts to carry a legacy and Do Good.”

If you want this opportunity to play Bond, and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t, enter here. The deadline to enter is May 19, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.